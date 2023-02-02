At Current Prices, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Worth A Patient Look?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares stood at 2.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.47, to imply an increase of 2.67% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The JBLU share’s 52-week high remains $16.39, putting it -93.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.18. The company has a valuation of $2.80B, with an average of 10.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give JBLU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

After registering a 2.67% upside in the latest session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.50 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and 30.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.71%. Short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw shorts transact 13.17 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.77, implying an increase of 3.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JBLU has been trading -18.06% off suggested target high and 17.36% from its likely low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JetBlue Airways Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are -1.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 157.50% against 25.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.80% this quarter before jumping 151.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.59 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.74 billion and $2.44 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.30% before jumping 6.00% in the following quarter.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.10% of the shares at 69.49% float percentage. In total, 69.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30.46 million shares (or 9.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.89 million shares, or about 8.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $230.73 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 10.0 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.82 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 84.25 million.