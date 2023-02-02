AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Up 15.56% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.57, to imply an increase of 3.44% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ASTS share’s 52-week high remains $14.27, putting it -156.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASTS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

After registering a 3.44% upside in the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.71 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.70%, and 15.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.56%. Short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw shorts transact 12.32 million shares and set a 9.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.67, implying an increase of 73.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTS has been trading -474.51% off suggested target high and -169.3% from its likely low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AST SpaceMobile Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares are -16.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.46% against 17.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $2.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.26 million.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AST SpaceMobile Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders hold 20.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.64% of the shares at 28.49% float percentage. In total, 22.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 3.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 1.77 million shares, or about 3.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.1 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 9.01 million.