Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Fell -350.6% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s traded shares stood at 3.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.62, to imply an increase of 7.23% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The ASAN share’s 52-week high remains $74.89, putting it -350.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.32. The company has a valuation of $3.31B, with an average of 2.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Asana Inc. (ASAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ASAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

After registering a 7.23% upside in the last session, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.69 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 7.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.88%, and 20.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.70%. Short interest in Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw shorts transact 15.94 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.86, implying an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASAN has been trading -80.51% off suggested target high and 39.83% from its likely low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.10% this quarter before falling -16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $138.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.06 million.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Asana Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Asana Inc. insiders hold 48.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.20% of the shares at 101.01% float percentage. In total, 52.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.37 million shares, or about 6.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $112.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 32.52 million.