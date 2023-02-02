AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Is 31.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares stood at 3.0 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.36, to imply an increase of 5.20% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The APP share’s 52-week high remains $76.38, putting it -471.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.14. The company has a valuation of $4.69B, with average of 3.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

After registering a 5.20% upside in the last session, AppLovin Corporation (APP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.36 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 5.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.03%, and 26.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.55, implying an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $57.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APP has been trading -326.65% off suggested target high and 47.6% from its likely low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppLovin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares are -61.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -377.78% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $741.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $818.33 million.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppLovin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders hold 38.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.51% of the shares at 80.33% float percentage. In total, 49.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 60.73 million shares (or 20.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.27 million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $491.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $181.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.14 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 142.41 million.