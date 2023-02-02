Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Has Recovered 74.09% So Far, But Another -726.83% Loss Is Possible.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply an increase of 5.81% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The APLD share’s 52-week high remains $27.12, putting it -726.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $254.72M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 879.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

After registering a 5.81% upside in the last session, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.57 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 5.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.26%, and 78.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.26%. Short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) saw shorts transact 2.08 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Digital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares are 38.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -192.31% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,131.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $12.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.15 million.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Digital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Digital Corporation insiders hold 37.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.21% of the shares at 39.00% float percentage. In total, 24.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.03 million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harvey Partners, LLC with 2.71 million shares, or about 2.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.84 million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.72 million.