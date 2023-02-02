After This Week’s 1.20% Gain In Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH), We Just Learned Something New

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.01, to imply an increase of 1.85% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The GH share’s 52-week high remains $78.34, putting it -144.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.63. The company has a valuation of $3.24B, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside in the last session, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.66 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.20%, and 17.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.68%. Short interest in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) saw shorts transact 5.55 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Guardant Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares are -36.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.50% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.30% this quarter before falling -10.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $124.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $123.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.11 million and $96.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.70% before jumping 28.40% in the following quarter.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardant Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Guardant Health Inc. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.76% of the shares at 98.37% float percentage. In total, 93.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.23 million shares (or 14.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $487.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.92 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $285.39 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.72 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 92.98 million.