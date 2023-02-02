After Jumping 2.37% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares stood at 4.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.35, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The VTNR share’s 52-week high remains $18.10, putting it -146.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.10. The company has a valuation of $560.80M, with an average of 2.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTNR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

After registering a 0.96% upside in the last session, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.95 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.37%, and 18.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.55%. Short interest in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw shorts transact 20.91 million shares and set a 5.89 days time to cover.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertex Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares are -47.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -114.29% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 666.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,425.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $913.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $949.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.97 million and $30.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3,053.40% before jumping 2,967.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -5.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertex Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy Inc. insiders hold 19.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.81% of the shares at 66.49% float percentage. In total, 53.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.2 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.48 million shares, or about 4.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36.58 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 8.99 million shares. This is just over 11.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 14.99 million.