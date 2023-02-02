After A Decline Of -692.86% From The High, Can Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Recover Quickly?

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares stood at 6.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply an increase of 4.81% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The AULT share’s 52-week high remains $1.11, putting it -692.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $47.53M, with an average of 7.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AULT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

After registering a 4.81% upside in the last session, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1400 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 4.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.13%, and 10.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 93.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AULT has been trading -1328.57% off suggested target high and -1328.57% from its likely low.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) estimates and forecasts

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ault Alliance Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.