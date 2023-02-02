1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $13.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.94, to imply an increase of 26.59% or $2.72 in intraday trading. The FLWS share’s 52-week high remains $17.51, putting it -35.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.82. The company has a valuation of $635.68M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 579.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLWS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

After registering a 26.59% upside in the latest session, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.73 this Wednesday, 02/01/23, jumping 26.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.69%, and 35.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.33%. Short interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw shorts transact 3.3 million shares and set a 3.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.20, implying a decrease of -15.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLWS has been trading -0.46% off suggested target high and 30.45% from its likely low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -170.00% this quarter before falling -35.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $295.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $905.9 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -74.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. insiders hold 35.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.38% of the shares at 109.25% float percentage. In total, 70.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Silvercrest Asset Management Group, LLC with 1.88 million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about 5.71 million.