Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.09 million Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.89. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $124.16 changed hands at $1.56 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.58B. ZSâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -133.95% off its 52-week high of $290.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.64, which suggests the last value was 19.75% up since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 128.93 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 1.27% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.96%, with the 5-day performance at 1.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 10.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zscaler Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -19.11% over the past 6 months, a 79.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $344.02 million. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Zscaler Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $358.81 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Zscaler Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 53.36% per year.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.53% of Zscaler Inc. shares while 47.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.60%. There are 47.34% institutions holding the Zscaler Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 7.78 million ZS shares worth $1.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 6.4 million shares worth $956.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $373.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $342.38 million.