Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $42.14 changed hands at -$0.64 or -1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.17B. ZLAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.44% off its 52-week high of $61.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.98, which suggests the last value was 50.21% up since then. When we look at Zai Lab Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.78K.

Analysts gave the Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZLAB as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zai Lab Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.81 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.26%, with the 5-day performance at -7.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is 37.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZLAB’s forecast low is $25.55 with $138.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -227.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zai Lab Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.38% over the past 6 months, a 34.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zai Lab Limited will fall -23.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.72 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zai Lab Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $61.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.1 million and $44.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Zai Lab Limited earnings to increase by 78.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Zai Lab Limited shares while 73.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.53%. There are 73.46% institutions holding the Zai Lab Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 8.28 million ZLAB shares worth $287.03 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 4.33 million shares worth $150.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. With 7.24 million shares estimated at $293.63 million under it, the former controlled 7.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $47.91 million.