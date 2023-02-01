WRK Stock Forecast 2023: WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Is Weak With A -74.93% Downside

In the latest trading session, 3.86 million WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.30 changed hands at -$4.94 or -12.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.00B. WRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.71% off its 52-week high of $54.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.08, which suggests the last value was 12.3% up since then. When we look at WestRock Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the WestRock Company (WRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WRK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WestRock Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.41.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trade information

Instantly WRK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 39.30 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -12.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.45%, with the 5-day performance at -6.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is -2.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WRK’s forecast low is $27.50 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.83% for it to hit the projected low.

WestRock Company (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WestRock Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.90% over the past 6 months, a -19.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WestRock Company will rise 14.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.47 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that WestRock Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.09 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.50%. The 2023 estimates are for WestRock Company earnings to increase by 15.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.40% per year.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06. The 2.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of WestRock Company shares while 89.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.34%. There are 89.18% institutions holding the WestRock Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.98% of the shares, roughly 30.52 million WRK shares worth $1.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.05% or 23.06 million shares worth $918.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.51 million shares estimated at $299.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 5.87 million shares worth around $233.77 million.