Will Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 7.25 million Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $35.43 changed hands at $1.97 or 5.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.79B. LNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.64% off its 52-week high of $76.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.61, which suggests the last value was 19.25% up since then. When we look at Lincoln National Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended LNC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lincoln National Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.79.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) trade information

Instantly LNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.43 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 5.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.33%, with the 5-day performance at 8.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is 15.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LNC’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lincoln National Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.39% over the past 6 months, a -152.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lincoln National Corporation will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.39 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Lincoln National Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.21 billion and $4.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Lincoln National Corporation earnings to increase by 230.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.30% per year.

LNC Dividends

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06. The 5.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.46% of Lincoln National Corporation shares while 79.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.76%. There are 79.46% institutions holding the Lincoln National Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.40% of the shares, roughly 19.4 million LNC shares worth $907.33 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 15.2 million shares worth $710.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.56 million shares estimated at $213.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $167.2 million.