Will Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.28 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.76B. CTSH’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.93% off its 52-week high of $93.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.33, which suggests the last value was 23.71% up since then. When we look at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Analysts gave the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended CTSH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Instantly CTSH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.18 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.64%, with the 5-day performance at 4.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is 17.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.37, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTSH’s forecast low is $45.00 with $93.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.43% over the past 6 months, a 7.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will fall -7.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.78 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.78 billion and $4.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation earnings to increase by 57.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.44% per year.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 02. The 1.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 94.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.16%. There are 94.98% institutions holding the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.70% of the shares, roughly 54.97 million CTSH shares worth $3.71 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 43.51 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 15.45 million shares estimated at $1.04 billion under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 14.31 million shares worth around $966.5 million.