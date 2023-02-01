Why Should You Invest In The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES)?

In the last trading session, 5.74 million The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $27.41 changed hands at $0.96 or 3.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.75B. AES’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.05% off its 52-week high of $29.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.62, which suggests the last value was 32.07% up since then. When we look at The AES Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Analysts gave the The AES Corporation (AES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AES as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The AES Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Instantly AES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.71 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.69%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is -4.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AES’s forecast low is $30.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.45% for it to hit the projected low.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The AES Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.58% over the past 6 months, a 8.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The AES Corporation will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.05 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that The AES Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.11%. The 2023 estimates are for The AES Corporation earnings to increase by 7.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 2.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of The AES Corporation shares while 97.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.63%. There are 97.30% institutions holding the The AES Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.97% of the shares, roughly 86.61 million AES shares worth $1.82 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.78% or 65.35 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.63 million shares estimated at $782.69 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 19.68 million shares worth around $413.42 million.