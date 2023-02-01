Why Should You Invest In Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII)?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s per share price at $21.35 changed hands at $0.61 or 2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.10B. OII’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.66% off its 52-week high of $21.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.25, which suggests the last value was 66.04% up since then. When we look at Oceaneering International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended OII as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oceaneering International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Instantly OII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.59 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.07%, with the 5-day performance at 12.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is 22.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OII’s forecast low is $13.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oceaneering International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 108.29% over the past 6 months, a 82.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oceaneering International Inc. will rise 140.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 266.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $558.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Oceaneering International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $520.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $466.71 million and $440.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Oceaneering International Inc. earnings to increase by 90.20%.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares while 93.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.51%. There are 93.47% institutions holding the Oceaneering International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.88% of the shares, roughly 18.93 million OII shares worth $202.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.61% or 11.64 million shares worth $124.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.31 million shares estimated at $58.2 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $31.67 million.