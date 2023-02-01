What Is The Performance Outlook For Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s per share price at $8.89 changed hands at $0.45 or 5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $845.71M. EB’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.78% off its 52-week high of $16.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.30, which suggests the last value was 40.38% up since then. When we look at Eventbrite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 925.44K.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) trade information

Instantly EB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.91 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.71%, with the 5-day performance at 9.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is 52.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.24 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eventbrite Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.47% over the past 6 months, a 48.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eventbrite Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.53 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Eventbrite Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $70.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.89 million and $59.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Eventbrite Inc. earnings to increase by 41.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.40% per year.

EB Dividends

Eventbrite Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.52% of Eventbrite Inc. shares while 106.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.25%. There are 106.60% institutions holding the Eventbrite Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.37% of the shares, roughly 7.55 million EB shares worth $77.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.22% or 7.43 million shares worth $76.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.83 million shares estimated at $17.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $24.24 million.