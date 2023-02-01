What Is The Performance Outlook For Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 2.49 million Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.98M. EQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -305.56% off its 52-week high of $4.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 26.85% up since then. When we look at Equillium Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.75K.

Analysts gave the Equillium Inc. (EQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EQ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equillium Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

With action 8.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.89%, with the 5-day performance at 8.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) is 1.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQ’s forecast low is $4.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1751.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equillium Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.57% over the past 6 months, a -65.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Equillium Inc. will rise 1,850.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 116.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Equillium Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.22 million and $2.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 406.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Equillium Inc. earnings to increase by 7.40%.

EQ Dividends

Equillium Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.63% of Equillium Inc. shares while 38.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.86%. There are 38.87% institutions holding the Equillium Inc. stock share, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.92% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million EQ shares worth $4.89 million.

Victory Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.61% or 3.65 million shares worth $4.02 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $1.8 million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $1.07 million.