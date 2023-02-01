VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.25 million VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s per share price at $5.88 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $875.88M. VNET’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.09% off its 52-week high of $10.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 40.31% up since then. When we look at VNET Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.53 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.70%, with the 5-day performance at -5.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 2.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.01 days.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VNET Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.31% over the past 6 months, a -172.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VNET Group Inc. will fall -152.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $257.67 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that VNET Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $283.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $244.29 million and $260.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.40%. The 2023 estimates are for VNET Group Inc. earnings to increase by 114.30%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.19% of VNET Group Inc. shares while 71.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.02%. There are 71.06% institutions holding the VNET Group Inc. stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 12.69 million VNET shares worth $76.67 million.

TT International Asset Management LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 12.36 million shares worth $74.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund. With 4.74 million shares estimated at $28.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $11.68 million.