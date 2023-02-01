ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $4.59 changed hands at $0.17 or 3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $832.72M. VRAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.06% off its 52-week high of $4.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.39, which suggests the last value was 47.93% up since then. When we look at ViewRay Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 800.89K.

Analysts gave the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VRAY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ViewRay Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Instantly VRAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.79 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.46%, with the 5-day performance at -4.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is 3.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRAY’s forecast low is $5.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.83% for it to hit the projected low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ViewRay Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.59% over the past 6 months, a 10.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ViewRay Inc. will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.02 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ViewRay Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $32.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.18 million and $20.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2023 estimates are for ViewRay Inc. earnings to increase by 8.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.82% of ViewRay Inc. shares while 87.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.53%. There are 87.98% institutions holding the ViewRay Inc. stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.50% of the shares, roughly 17.2 million VRAY shares worth $45.58 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 15.75 million shares worth $41.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.89 million shares estimated at $28.86 million under it, the former controlled 6.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million shares worth around $13.42 million.