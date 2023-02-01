UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.38. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.21 changing hands around $0.16 or 3.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $625.04M. TIGRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -67.93% off its 52-week high of $7.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 36.34% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.30 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 3.91% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.41%, with the 5-day performance at 2.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 23.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TIGRâ€™s forecast low is $3.31 with $7.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -82.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.38% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.63 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that UP Fintech Holding Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $53.48 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.28 million and $89.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.90%. The 2023 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -15.30%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.81% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 5.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.48%. There are 5.62% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million TIGR shares worth $9.14 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 0.95 million shares worth $4.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $2.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.58 million.