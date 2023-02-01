The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.97 changed hands at -$0.73 or -1.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.77B. TTD’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.86% off its 52-week high of $86.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.00, which suggests the last value was 21.95% up since then. When we look at The Trade Desk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 52.60 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.47%, with the 5-day performance at 2.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 11.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Trade Desk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.76% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Trade Desk Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $386.08 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that The Trade Desk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $509.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $283.52 million and $395.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.30%. The 2023 estimates are for The Trade Desk Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.00% per year.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares while 77.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.46%. There are 77.75% institutions holding the The Trade Desk Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.65% of the shares, roughly 47.07 million TTD shares worth $1.97 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 40.69 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 13.02 million shares estimated at $545.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 12.15 million shares worth around $632.23 million.