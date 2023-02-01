The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.25 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.53B. KR’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.88% off its 52-week high of $62.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.81, which suggests the last value was 5.51% up since then. When we look at The Kroger Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Analysts gave the The Kroger Co. (KR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended KR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Kroger Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Instantly KR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.30 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -1.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is -0.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Kroger Co. will rise 3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.01 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that The Kroger Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $35 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.20%. The 2023 estimates are for The Kroger Co. earnings to decrease by -33.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.65% per year.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 30 and December 05. The 2.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of The Kroger Co. shares while 81.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.56%. There are 81.03% institutions holding the The Kroger Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.29% of the shares, roughly 80.83 million KR shares worth $3.83 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 65.63 million shares worth $3.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 19.11 million shares estimated at $904.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 14.94 million shares worth around $706.92 million.