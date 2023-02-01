TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.91% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $61.26M. GLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.92% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 30.28% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.59K.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -6.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.30%. The 2023 estimates are for TD Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.30%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.78% of TD Holdings Inc. shares while 0.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.34%. There are 0.12% institutions holding the TD Holdings Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 34273.0 GLG shares worth $38248.0.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 16849.0 shares worth $18803.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2626.0 shares estimated at $2930.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.