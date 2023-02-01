Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $15.35 changed hands at -$0.46 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.53B. TH’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.39% off its 52-week high of $18.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 82.28% up since then. When we look at Target Hospitality Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.28K.

Analysts gave the Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Target Hospitality Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Instantly TH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.64 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.42%, with the 5-day performance at -11.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 2.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TH’s forecast low is $20.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Target Hospitality Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.29% over the past 6 months, a 2,020.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Target Hospitality Corp. will rise 685.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,766.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $158.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Target Hospitality Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $161.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 97.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Target Hospitality Corp. earnings to increase by 81.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.79% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares while 91.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.01%. There are 91.41% institutions holding the Target Hospitality Corp. stock share, with Private Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 5.88 million TH shares worth $33.58 million.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 2.83 million shares worth $16.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $5.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $7.63 million.