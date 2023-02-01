Stock Performance Of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $104.45 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $162.47B. PM’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.69% off its 52-week high of $112.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $82.85, which suggests the last value was 20.68% up since then. When we look at Philip Morris International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Analysts gave the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Philip Morris International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

Instantly PM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 105.40 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is 3.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PM’s forecast low is $90.00 with $130.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Philip Morris International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.88% over the past 6 months, a -2.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Philip Morris International Inc. will fall -9.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.3 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Philip Morris International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $7.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.1 billion and $7.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Philip Morris International Inc. earnings to increase by 13.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.62% per year.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 4.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.08. It is important to note, however, that the 4.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 76.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.70%. There are 76.60% institutions holding the Philip Morris International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 131.03 million PM shares worth $12.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 99.99 million shares worth $9.87 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 45.65 million shares estimated at $4.51 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 39.97 million shares worth around $3.32 billion.