Stock Performance And Forecast For Mattel Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.87 changing hands around $0.41 or 2.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.30B. MAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.32% off its 52-week high of $26.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.21, which suggests the last value was 22.33% up since then. When we look at Mattel Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Analysts gave the Mattel Inc. (MAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MAT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mattel Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.87 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 16.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAT’s forecast low is $19.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mattel Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.77% over the past 6 months, a 3.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mattel Inc. will fall -37.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Mattel Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.79 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Mattel Inc. earnings to increase by 614.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.70% per year.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Mattel Inc. shares while 102.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.56%. There are 102.05% institutions holding the Mattel Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 44.82 million MAT shares worth $1.0 billion.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 35.73 million shares worth $797.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 27.36 million shares estimated at $610.89 million under it, the former controlled 7.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 6.56% of the shares, roughly 23.17 million shares worth around $438.84 million.