Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.09M. SOPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -466.67% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Society Pass Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.17K.

Analysts gave the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOPA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Society Pass Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -5.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.07%, with the 5-day performance at 5.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 6.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOPA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -376.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,792.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Society Pass Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.12 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,360.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Society Pass Incorporated earnings to decrease by -706.60%.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.64% of Society Pass Incorporated shares while 2.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.97%. There are 2.48% institutions holding the Society Pass Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million SOPA shares worth $0.27 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 76275.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 71319.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 32208.0 shares worth around $60873.0.