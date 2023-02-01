Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.87 million Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $29.76 changed hands at $0.26 or 0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.95B. SJR’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.18% off its 52-week high of $31.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.64, which suggests the last value was 20.56% up since then. When we look at Shaw Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.26K.

Analysts gave the Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SJR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Shaw Communications Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) trade information

Instantly SJR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.00 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is 12.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SJR’s forecast low is $30.20 with $30.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shaw Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.63% over the past 6 months, a -8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shaw Communications Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Shaw Communications Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2023 will be $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.02 billion and $1.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Shaw Communications Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.76% per year.

SJR Dividends

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 17. The 2.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.89. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.61% of Shaw Communications Inc. shares while 64.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.73%. There are 64.33% institutions holding the Shaw Communications Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.35% of the shares, roughly 25.54 million SJR shares worth $760.19 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 20.73 million shares worth $617.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 5.71 million shares estimated at $169.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $94.83 million.