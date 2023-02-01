SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.38 million SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at $0.18 or 50.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.40M. SBET’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.0% off its 52-week high of $1.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 53.7% up since then. When we look at SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.16K.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

Instantly SBET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 50.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.08%, with the 5-day performance at 42.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) is 74.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.20%. The 2023 estimates are for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. earnings to decrease by -551.40%.

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.22% of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. shares while 2.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.81%. There are 2.60% institutions holding the SharpLink Gaming Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million SBET shares worth $0.22 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 92744.0 shares worth $83015.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 20794.0 shares estimated at $18612.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.