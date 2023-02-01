Risk Capital Investors Should Consider MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO).

In the last trading session, 1.05 million MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.22 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.70B. MNSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.91% off its 52-week high of $15.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 70.76% up since then. When we look at MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 930.47K.

Analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNSO as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.51 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.85%, with the 5-day performance at 1.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 38.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNSO’s forecast low is $9.96 with $121.53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -698.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.56% for it to hit the projected low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MINISO Group Holding Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 172.78% over the past 6 months, a 62.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MINISO Group Holding Limited will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $381.91 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MINISO Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $395.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $417.13 million and $410.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 140.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.83% per year.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 21. The 12.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 12.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.02% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares while 18.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.11%. There are 18.15% institutions holding the MINISO Group Holding Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.25% of the shares, roughly 13.47 million MNSO shares worth $105.75 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.42% or 10.82 million shares worth $84.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $6.01 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $5.54 million.