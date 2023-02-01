Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ).

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $45.51 changed hands at $1.98 or 4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.47B. DQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.59% off its 52-week high of $77.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.20, which suggests the last value was 29.25% up since then. When we look at Daqo New Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $7.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Instantly DQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 47.82 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.87%, with the 5-day performance at -2.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is 15.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DQ’s forecast low is $42.40 with $102.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Daqo New Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.67% over the past 6 months, a 175.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp. will rise 269.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 173.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $395.55 million and $1.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 190.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 465.90%.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.52% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares while 58.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.92%. There are 58.47% institutions holding the Daqo New Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.96% of the shares, roughly 5.93 million DQ shares worth $423.1 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.51% or 3.36 million shares worth $240.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $96.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $73.87 million.