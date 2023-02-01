Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.37 changed hands at -$1.98 or -2.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $131.48B. RIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.58% off its 52-week high of $84.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.92, which suggests the last value was 34.19% up since then. When we look at Rio Tinto Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 80.51 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.67%, with the 5-day performance at -3.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is 8.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.22, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIO’s forecast low is $64.50 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rio Tinto Group share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.47% over the past 6 months, a -45.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Rio Tinto Group earnings to increase by 115.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.30% per year.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 8.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.84. It is important to note, however, that the 8.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares while 11.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.39%. There are 11.39% institutions holding the Rio Tinto Group stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.13% of the shares, roughly 14.15 million RIO shares worth $1.09 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 14.02 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 7.97 million shares estimated at $614.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $456.28 million.