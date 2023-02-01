Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 3.95 million Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $34.68 changed hands at $1.86 or 5.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.92B. RVNC’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.37% off its 52-week high of $34.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.27, which suggests the last value was 67.5% up since then. When we look at Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RVNC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Instantly RVNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.92 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.87%, with the 5-day performance at 7.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is 86.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVNC’s forecast low is $20.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revance Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 121.46% over the past 6 months, a -2.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revance Therapeutics Inc. will rise 19.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.94 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $38.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.75 million and $25.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 14.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.60% per year.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares while 77.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.62%. There are 77.78% institutions holding the Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 6.69 million RVNC shares worth $92.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 5.68 million shares worth $78.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.59 million shares estimated at $63.43 million under it, the former controlled 6.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $31.37 million.