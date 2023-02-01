Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 12.71 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.55. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.33 changing hands around $0.66 or 39.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.92M. QNRXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1106.44% off its 52-week high of $28.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 52.36% up since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.23K.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 55.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.8100 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 39.37% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.90%, with the 5-day performance at 55.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 63.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -45.87% over the past 6 months, a 92.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 18.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.42% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 7.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.04%. There are 7.85% institutions holding the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 5195.0 QNRX shares worth $29241.0.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 1760.0 shares worth $9906.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 1151.0 shares estimated at $6478.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.