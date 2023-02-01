Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.10 changed hands at $0.14 or 2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. PTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.39% off its 52-week high of $9.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.47, which suggests the last value was 31.96% up since then. When we look at Proterra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.25 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is 37.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.47 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Proterra Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.92% over the past 6 months, a 47.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Proterra Inc. will rise 71.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.94 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Proterra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $92.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Proterra Inc. earnings to decrease by -112.80%.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.23% of Proterra Inc. shares while 67.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.55%. There are 67.99% institutions holding the Proterra Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.11% of the shares, roughly 27.25 million PTRA shares worth $126.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 18.39 million shares worth $85.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $27.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $23.51 million.