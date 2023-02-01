Performance & Trends Of Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $4.20 changed hands at $0.15 or 3.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.95M. PALT’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.71% off its 52-week high of $4.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 69.52% up since then. When we look at Paltalk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.64K.

Analysts gave the Paltalk Inc. (PALT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PALT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paltalk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Instantly PALT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.43 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 218.18%, with the 5-day performance at 36.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) is 203.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PALT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 4.76% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Paltalk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.52 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Paltalk Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.80%.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.87% of Paltalk Inc. shares while 5.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.15%. There are 5.59% institutions holding the Paltalk Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.32% of the shares, roughly 91272.0 PALT shares worth $0.18 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 36208.0 shares worth $71691.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 62318.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 28954.0 shares worth around $57328.0.