Performance & Trends Of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) Stock

In the last trading session, 5.72 million FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $40.95 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.50B. FE’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.29% off its 52-week high of $48.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.32, which suggests the last value was 13.75% up since then. When we look at FirstEnergy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Analysts gave the FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. FirstEnergy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) trade information

Instantly FE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 41.58 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is -3.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FirstEnergy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.06% over the past 6 months, a -5.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FirstEnergy Corp. will rise 2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that FirstEnergy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.66 billion and $2.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2023 estimates are for FirstEnergy Corp. earnings to increase by 22.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.76% per year.

FE Dividends

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 3.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares while 89.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.61%. There are 89.56% institutions holding the FirstEnergy Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.77% of the shares, roughly 67.26 million FE shares worth $2.58 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 45.13 million shares worth $1.73 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15.97 million shares estimated at $613.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 12.64 million shares worth around $485.09 million.