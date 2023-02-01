Performance Report And Forecasts For Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC)

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.17 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.27B. AAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.1% off its 52-week high of $10.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 4.62% up since then. When we look at Ares Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.90K.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) trade information

Instantly AAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.19 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) is 0.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AAC Dividends

Ares Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ares Acquisition Corporation shares while 91.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.79%. There are 91.79% institutions holding the Ares Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 7.85 million AAC shares worth $77.14 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.97% or 4.97 million shares worth $48.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $1.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.98 million.