Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 5.72 million Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $55.38 changed hands at $4.68 or 9.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.94B. PNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.33% off its 52-week high of $64.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.55, which suggests the last value was 30.39% up since then. When we look at Pentair plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Pentair plc (PNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended PNR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pentair plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.8.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) trade information

Instantly PNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.60 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 9.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.12%, with the 5-day performance at 9.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is 22.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.47, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PNR’s forecast low is $39.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Pentair plc (PNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pentair plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.30% over the past 6 months, a 7.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pentair plc will fall -8.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Pentair plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $988.6 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Pentair plc earnings to increase by 55.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.10% per year.

PNR Dividends

Pentair plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 1.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Pentair plc shares while 92.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.50%. There are 92.20% institutions holding the Pentair plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.59% of the shares, roughly 19.06 million PNR shares worth $872.36 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 15.2 million shares worth $695.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund. With 4.87 million shares estimated at $223.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 4.31 million shares worth around $197.25 million.