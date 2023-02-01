ONE Gas Inc.’s (NYSE: OGS) Stock Could Appreciate By -1.99%

In the last trading session, 6.21 million ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $82.36 changed hands at $2.0 or 2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.43B. OGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.02% off its 52-week high of $92.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.86, which suggests the last value was 16.39% up since then. When we look at ONE Gas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 480.98K.

Analysts gave the ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended OGS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ONE Gas Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) trade information

Instantly OGS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.25 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.77%, with the 5-day performance at 4.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) is 7.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OGS’s forecast low is $72.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.58% for it to hit the projected low.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ONE Gas Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.07% over the past 6 months, a 5.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ONE Gas Inc. will rise 13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280.05 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ONE Gas Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $437.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for ONE Gas Inc. earnings to increase by 4.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

OGS Dividends

ONE Gas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 3.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of ONE Gas Inc. shares while 88.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.86%. There are 88.18% institutions holding the ONE Gas Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.54% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million OGS shares worth $551.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.15% or 6.04 million shares worth $490.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Century Equity Income and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.79 million shares estimated at $226.35 million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $129.36 million.