Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.11 or 12.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $234.95M. OPAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -518.45% off its 52-week high of $6.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 63.11% up since then. When we look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 718.55K.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 12.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 124.08%, with the 5-day performance at 50.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 124.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.88 days.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Offerpad Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.10% over the past 6 months, a -820.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Offerpad Solutions Inc. will fall -550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 97.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $768.12 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $847.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $540.29 million and $867.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Offerpad Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 108.90%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.47% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares while 71.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.22%. There are 71.91% institutions holding the Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock share, with Ll Funds, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 43.14% of the shares, roughly 100.25 million OPAD shares worth $218.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 7.67 million shares worth $16.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.64 million shares estimated at $5.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $2.97 million.