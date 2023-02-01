O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.60 changing hands around $1.35 or 7.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.01B. OI’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.3% off its 52-week high of $19.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.51, which suggests the last value was 44.13% up since then. When we look at O-I Glass Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the O-I Glass Inc. (OI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended OI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. O-I Glass Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) trade information

Instantly OI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.34 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 7.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.32%, with the 5-day performance at 9.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) is 24.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.55, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.75% for it to hit the projected low.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the O-I Glass Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.78% over the past 6 months, a -1.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for O-I Glass Inc. will rise 3.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.67 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that O-I Glass Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.58 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for O-I Glass Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.14% per year.

OI Dividends

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of O-I Glass Inc. shares while 96.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.43%. There are 96.24% institutions holding the O-I Glass Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.65% of the shares, roughly 24.37 million OI shares worth $341.13 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.15% or 20.47 million shares worth $286.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.36 million shares estimated at $147.06 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 4.6 million shares worth around $64.42 million.