Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.34 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $883.52M. NUTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3840.3% off its 52-week high of $52.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 62.69% up since then. When we look at Nutex Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Analysts gave the Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NUTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.47%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -32.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUTX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 22.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.49% of Nutex Health Inc. shares while 1.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.28%. There are 1.13% institutions holding the Nutex Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million NUTX shares worth $5.36 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 1.0 million shares worth $3.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $1.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $1.17 million.