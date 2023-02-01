Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Shares Are Up 12.14% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 7.92 million Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s per share price at $52.93 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.65B. NEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.18% off its 52-week high of $86.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.45, which suggests the last value was 29.25% up since then. When we look at Newmont Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 million.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 55.41 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 11.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newmont Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.78% over the past 6 months, a -38.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newmont Corporation will fall -35.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Newmont Corporation earnings to decrease by -58.10%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 4.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Newmont Corporation shares while 84.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.93%. There are 84.78% institutions holding the Newmont Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.84% of the shares, roughly 93.95 million NEM shares worth $5.61 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 67.87 million shares worth $4.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.73 million shares estimated at $1.21 billion under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 23.37 million shares worth around $1.39 billion.