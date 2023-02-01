Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 8.89 million Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $15.96 changed hands at $0.24 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.59B. NWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.73% off its 52-week high of $26.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.24, which suggests the last value was 23.31% up since then. When we look at Newell Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Analysts gave the Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NWL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Newell Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Instantly NWL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.10 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.02%, with the 5-day performance at 1.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is 21.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NWL’s forecast low is $13.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newell Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.30% over the past 6 months, a -13.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newell Brands Inc. will fall -14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.25 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Newell Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.78 billion and $2.81 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 75.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Newell Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 173.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.74% per year.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13. The 5.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 5.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Newell Brands Inc. shares while 93.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.00%. There are 93.50% institutions holding the Newell Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.99% of the shares, roughly 54.94 million NWL shares worth $1.05 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.06% or 42.54 million shares worth $809.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. With 10.95 million shares estimated at $208.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 9.71 million shares worth around $184.88 million.