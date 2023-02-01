Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 4.82 million Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.26 changing hands around $0.1 or 7.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.80M. MITQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.63% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 34.92% up since then. When we look at Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.52K.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Instantly MITQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 7.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.33%, with the 5-day performance at 5.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) is 9.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.30%.

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 23.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.91% of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares while 2.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.56%. There are 2.46% institutions holding the Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million MITQ shares worth $0.14 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 74308.0 shares worth $96600.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 78388.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 74308.0 shares worth around $96600.0.