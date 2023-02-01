Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.78 changing hands around $8.79 or 17.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.81B. MRCY’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.97% off its 52-week high of $72.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.48, which suggests the last value was 31.13% up since then. When we look at Mercury Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.71K.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

Instantly MRCY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.93 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 17.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.38%, with the 5-day performance at 22.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is 31.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.7 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mercury Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.26% over the past 6 months, a -7.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mercury Systems Inc. will fall -48.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $217.92 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Mercury Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $233 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Mercury Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

MRCY Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares while 98.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.27%. There are 98.77% institutions holding the Mercury Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 5.46 million MRCY shares worth $351.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.74% or 5.05 million shares worth $324.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $68.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $103.62 million.