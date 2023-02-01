Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.27 million Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $2.59 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.64B. LYG’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.74% off its 52-week high of $2.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 34.36% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.74 million.

Analysts gave the Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LYG as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.61 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.73%, with the 5-day performance at 5.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 16.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYG’s forecast low is $2.28 with $3.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lloyds Banking Group plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.67% over the past 6 months, a -14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.36%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 3.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares while 1.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.97%. There are 1.97% institutions holding the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 29.65 million LYG shares worth $60.48 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 28.28 million shares worth $57.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $2.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $2.09 million.