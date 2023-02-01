Let’s Talk About Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.19 million Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $43.95 changed hands at -$0.29 or -0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.58B. WDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.94% off its 52-week high of $63.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.73, which suggests the last value was 32.35% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 45.14 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.30%, with the 5-day performance at 6.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is 39.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.53% over the past 6 months, a -102.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Digital Corporation will fall -94.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -99.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.35 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Western Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.36 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Western Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 78.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.70% per year.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 30.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Western Digital Corporation shares while 87.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.66%. There are 87.43% institutions holding the Western Digital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 36.27 million WDC shares worth $1.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.08% or 25.64 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 9.23 million shares estimated at $413.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million shares worth around $323.19 million.